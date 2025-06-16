The 15 best-performing secondary schools in Lancashire based on latest Progress 8 scores

Looking for the top-performing secondary schools in Lancashire? Here’s how local schools compare based on the latest Progress 8 scores.

Progress 8 tracks how much progress pupils make between the end of primary school (Key Stage 2) and the end of secondary school (Key Stage 4) when they sit their GCSEs.

The score is calculated based on results in eight key subjects.

Introduced in 2016, Progress 8 is designed to give a fairer picture of school performance by focusing on student progress rather than just raw exam results.

  • A score of 0 means students made average progress compared to pupils with similar starting points nationally.
  • A score above 0 means students made better-than-average progress.
  • A score of +0.5 or higher is considered well above average.
  • A score below 0 indicates less progress than average, but this doesn’t mean pupils didn’t progress - just that progress was lower than expected based on prior attainment.

It's also important to note that schools with slightly negative scores can still be classed as "average" if their confidence intervals span above and below zero.

These are the best-performing secondary schools in the county, according to the most recent Progress 8 data:

Deepdale Mill Street, Preston, PR1 5BY | Preston Muslim Girls High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 1.06 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well above average'.

1. Preston Muslim Girls High School

Deepdale Mill Street, Preston, PR1 5BY | Preston Muslim Girls High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 1.06 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well above average'. Photo: Google

Adelaide Street, Preston, PR1 4BD | Eden Boys' School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.84 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well above average'.

2. Eden Boys' School

Adelaide Street, Preston, PR1 4BD | Eden Boys' School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.84 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well above average'. | Google

Myles Standish Way, Chorley, PR7 3LS | Holy Cross Catholic High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.75 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well above average'.

3. Holy Cross Catholic High School

Myles Standish Way, Chorley, PR7 3LS | Holy Cross Catholic High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.75 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well above average'. | Google

Crabtree Avenue, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0LN | All Hallows Catholic High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.7 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well above average'.

4. All Hallows Catholic High School

Crabtree Avenue, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0LN | All Hallows Catholic High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.7 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well above average'. | Google

