A Chorley mum-of-two whose rare and aggressive cancer would have been untreatable 20 years ago is now disease free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Marsh will be celebrating her recovery from ovarian cancer by teaming up with her daughter Sophie to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

What’s the story?

Early in 2023, Fiona, who lives in Whittle-le-Woods, felt a few niggles in her stomach and saw the GP. Nothing was detected in a blood test and she assumed the issue was menopause related. Fiona, aged 57, had previously suffered endometriosis and was referred for an MRI scan. In September of that year, while waiting for the MRI result, Fiona suffered horrendous pain and ended up in A and E. When doctors looked at the MRI result they were able to see a mass and Fiona was told she needed surgery.

15cm tumour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona underwent surgery at the Royal Preston Hospital in November. The surgeon claimed he would have closed her back up had he seen her 20 years previously with no hope of successful treatment. Fiona had a 15 cm tumour which had spread from her ovary and wrapped itself around her bowel and urethra. She had to have two feet of her bowel removed and a stent was placed in her kidney for six weeks.

Following tests on the tumour, Fiona was told she had ovarian cancer the day before Christmas eve. She suffered another blow after developing sepsis once the stent from her kidney was removed.

Fiona Marsh | submit

In February of last year she faced six rounds of chemotherapy treatment at the Rosemere Cancer Centre in Preston including the drug carboplatin which Cancer Research UK helped to develop. The chemotherapy was followed by immunotherapy. Immunotherapy uses the patient’s immune system to fight the cancer.

At the end of September, Fiona was devastated to be told the cancer had spread. She needed chemotherapy once again and was told she wouldn’t survive until Christmas without treatment. Fiona is now taking a targeted drug called nioaparib for the foreseeable future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She lives with husband Phil, son Oliver, 28, daughter Sophie, 25, and their two dogs. And she credits walking the dogs daily for keeping herself mentally and physically well.

Fiona works as a senior account manager for international distribution service, Bunzl. While she was having immunotherapy treatment, Fiona, her daughter Sophie, sister Amanda and work colleagues took part in Race for Life at Heaton Park in Manchester. Fiona walked the 5k route. They were crowned the highest group fundraisers, raising more than an incredible £7,000.

Fiona Marsh at Race for Life with daughter Sophie and sister Amanda Wynne | submit

Fiona, daughter Sophie and her work colleagues will be celebrating Fiona’s recovery when they cross the finish line together at Race for Life Manchester at Heaton Park on Sunday, May 11. Race for Life events will also be held at Blackburn, Blackpool and Preston.

Fiona said: “It will feel like a magical moment when I cross the finish line at Race for Life this spring together with my daughter and amazing work colleagues. After everything I have been through, I feel very lucky to be alive. My family have been equally impacted by my diagnosis as I have. But have been there every step of the way for me through the toughest of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s extraordinary to think that just 20 years ago I would have faced a very different outcome. The advances in research have been life changing.”

Race for Life events near you:

Race for Life Preston: Moor Park, Saturday June 7

Race for Life Blackburn: Witton Park, Wednesday June 11

Race for Life Blackpool: The Promenade, Wednesday July 2

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Every year around 44,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West. Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North West, said: “We are grateful to Fiona, Sophie and Fiona’s work colleagues for their support and know her story will make an impact on everyone who hears it.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Marsh comes through the Race for Life finish line at a previous year's event | submit

“We’d love for as many people as possible across the North West and beyond to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org