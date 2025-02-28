I was fit, healthy and symptom-free but a routine cancer screening saved my life

A woman from Southport is urging women to attend their breast screening appointments, after being diagnosed with stage three cancer despite feeling fit and healthy.

Paula Yoxall always attended her breast screening appointments for peace of mind, but after attending what would have been her last screening at the age of 68, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 73-year-old said: “I was fit and healthy and didn’t experience any signs or symptoms of breast cancer. I attend my last screening at a mobile clinic and thought it would be all clear, just like my previous tests.

“Unfortunately, I was called for further tests and after a few weeks, I was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.”

A new campaign – supported by leading charity Breast Cancer Now – aims to highlight that screening can detect any cancers as early as possible, while providing reassurance and relief to millions of women who get the all-clear.

In the North West, 71% of eligible women attended their breast screening appointments in the year 2023/24, up from 66.7% the year prior, however, a significant number of women are still missing the potentially life-saving test.

Following her diagnosis, Paula had a lumpectomy and 15 sessions of radiotherapy to treat the cancer. She is now cancer free and enjoying her busy life with six great-grandchildren, 13 grandchildren, three children and husband.

Paula Yoxall. | Paula Yoxall/Handout

She said: “I remained positive throughout my treatment and thankfully, I’m now cancer free. But I know that if I hadn’t of gone for my breast screening, it could have been a lot worse.

“I tell every single woman I meet to go for their breast screening, including my two daughters who now have regular checks. It’s a simple test which will put your mind at rest, or help you receive the care you need as early as possible.”

Women registered with a GP are automatically invited for NHS breast screening for the first time between the ages of 50 and 53, then every three years until their 71st birthday. Women aged 71 and over can self-refer for screening if needed.

While most women attending screening will receive peace of mind that they have no early signs of breast cancer, the NHS encourages women to ensure they continue to check their breasts regularly between their screening appointments and to get any unusual changes checked out by their GP.

Last year alone, NHS breast screening services detected cancers in 18,942 women across England, which otherwise may not have been diagnosed or treated until a later stage, and the most comprehensive review to date found around 1,300 deaths are prevented each year by the breast screening programme.

As part of efforts to drive uptake of breast screening, the NHS is launching a new “ping and book” service, with women already starting to get alerts to their phones via the NHS App to remind them they are due or overdue an appointment, with new functionality being developed to enable millions to book screening directly through the NHS App next year.