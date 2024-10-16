10 Pendle and Rossendale pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.
The full guide, which is on sale here, lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.
Included in the 4,500 best pubs are 10 from across Pendle and Rossendale: take a look below to see which ones and what CAMRA had to say about them...
1. CAMRA pubs in Pendle and Rossendale
10 best pubs in Pendle and Rossendale according to CAMRA | Google Maps
2. Crown Inn (19 Greave Road, OL13 9HQ)
Cosy, traditional country pub, just off the road out to
Todmorden, with a large L-shaped bar and stone-flagged
floors throughout. It was built in 1865 and was once
owned by Baxter’s of Glentop brewery. A welcoming
coal fire warms the atmosphere in the cooler months.
There are always three beers available, usually sourced
locally. Food is available most evenings. Quiz nights are
held on Wednesday and Sunday. On the second floor is a
function room accommodating up to 35 guests. There is a
large patio beer garden to the front of the pub. | Google Maps
3. Barlick Tap Ale House (8 Newtown, BB18 5UQ)
This dog-friendly one-room micropub was the first in the
town and is situated just off the town square, two
minutes from the main bus stop. A choice of five
constantly-changing cask beers is offered, one of which
will be a dark beer and one a LocAle. There is a large
selection of continental bottled beers and always two
ciders available. The pub hosts occasional events and
tastings. There is no background music. | Google Maps
4. Banker’s Draft (143 Gisburn Road, BB9 6HQ)
This imposing detached former bank is now a small and
friendly micropub specialising in real ale and
conversation, with no loud music or TVs. The five
handpumps dispense continually rotating cask ales from
national small brewers, and offer a great variety of beer
styles – from hoppy blondes and traditional bitters to
dark beers. There is also a good selection of wines and
bottled craft lagers and wheat beers, with at least one
real cider normally on draft. | Google Maps
