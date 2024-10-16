10 Pendle and Rossendale pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 12:25 BST

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its Good Beer Guide 2025, find out which pubs across Pendle and Rossendale feature below.

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The full guide, which is on sale here, lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.

Included in the 4,500 best pubs are 10 from across Pendle and Rossendale: take a look below to see which ones and what CAMRA had to say about them...

You can see the CAMRA pubs from across Blackburn-with-Darwen and Hyndburn here, Preston here and Chorley here.

10 best pubs in Pendle and Rossendale according to CAMRA

1. CAMRA pubs in Pendle and Rossendale

10 best pubs in Pendle and Rossendale according to CAMRA | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Cosy, traditional country pub, just off the road out to Todmorden, with a large L-shaped bar and stone-flagged floors throughout. It was built in 1865 and was once owned by Baxter’s of Glentop brewery. A welcoming coal fire warms the atmosphere in the cooler months. There are always three beers available, usually sourced locally. Food is available most evenings. Quiz nights are held on Wednesday and Sunday. On the second floor is a function room accommodating up to 35 guests. There is a large patio beer garden to the front of the pub.

2. Crown Inn (19 Greave Road, OL13 9HQ)

Cosy, traditional country pub, just off the road out to Todmorden, with a large L-shaped bar and stone-flagged floors throughout. It was built in 1865 and was once owned by Baxter’s of Glentop brewery. A welcoming coal fire warms the atmosphere in the cooler months. There are always three beers available, usually sourced locally. Food is available most evenings. Quiz nights are held on Wednesday and Sunday. On the second floor is a function room accommodating up to 35 guests. There is a large patio beer garden to the front of the pub. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
This dog-friendly one-room micropub was the first in the town and is situated just off the town square, two minutes from the main bus stop. A choice of five constantly-changing cask beers is offered, one of which will be a dark beer and one a LocAle. There is a large selection of continental bottled beers and always two ciders available. The pub hosts occasional events and tastings. There is no background music.

3. Barlick Tap Ale House (8 Newtown, BB18 5UQ)

This dog-friendly one-room micropub was the first in the town and is situated just off the town square, two minutes from the main bus stop. A choice of five constantly-changing cask beers is offered, one of which will be a dark beer and one a LocAle. There is a large selection of continental bottled beers and always two ciders available. The pub hosts occasional events and tastings. There is no background music. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
This imposing detached former bank is now a small and friendly micropub specialising in real ale and conversation, with no loud music or TVs. The five handpumps dispense continually rotating cask ales from national small brewers, and offer a great variety of beer styles – from hoppy blondes and traditional bitters to dark beers. There is also a good selection of wines and bottled craft lagers and wheat beers, with at least one real cider normally on draft.

4. Banker’s Draft (143 Gisburn Road, BB9 6HQ)

This imposing detached former bank is now a small and friendly micropub specialising in real ale and conversation, with no loud music or TVs. The five handpumps dispense continually rotating cask ales from national small brewers, and offer a great variety of beer styles – from hoppy blondes and traditional bitters to dark beers. There is also a good selection of wines and bottled craft lagers and wheat beers, with at least one real cider normally on draft. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PubsCAMRAPendleBeerEmmerdaleCoronation StreetBlackburnPrestonChorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice