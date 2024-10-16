10 Pendle and Rossendale pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

2 . Crown Inn (19 Greave Road, OL13 9HQ)

Cosy, traditional country pub, just off the road out to Todmorden, with a large L-shaped bar and stone-flagged floors throughout. It was built in 1865 and was once owned by Baxter’s of Glentop brewery. A welcoming coal fire warms the atmosphere in the cooler months. There are always three beers available, usually sourced locally. Food is available most evenings. Quiz nights are held on Wednesday and Sunday. On the second floor is a function room accommodating up to 35 guests. There is a large patio beer garden to the front of the pub. | Google Maps