15 Chorley pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:25 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 10:26 GMT

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its Good Beer Guide 2025, find out which Chorley pubs feature below.

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The full guide, which is on sale here, lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.

Included in the 4,500 best pubs are 15 from across Chorley: take a look below to see which ones and what CAMRA had to say about them...

Take a look at the 15 best pubs in Chorley according to CAMRA

1. Chorley pubs on CAMRA Guide 2025

2. Ben’s Tap (2 Market Place, PR7 1DA)

Brewery tap for Ben’s brewery, which opened in 2022 in a former cafe´ premises. The interior has a rustic feel with recycled wooden pallets lining the walls. Six cask ales from Ben’s own range are served, with third of a pints available. There is also a range of craft ales, up to six real ciders and an excellent selection of bottles and cans at good prices, which may be drunk on the premises or taken away. No food is served, but you are welcome to bring your own. Local and Regional CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year 2023. | Kelvin Stuttard

3. Bob Inn (24 Market Place, PR7 1DA)

A tiny bar housed in a market stall, this is certainly the smallest pub in the local area. Outside seating is available, as well as seating within the market hall. This is a pub where conversation and banter are an important part of the experience. An adjacent unit now forms a lounge area separate from the main bar. There are three ever-changing cask beers, sourced from smaller breweries and usually including a mix of styles including a dark beer. No food is served, but you are welcome to bring your own. | Google Maps

4. Flat Iron (21 Cleveland Street, PR7 1BH)

This is a smart town-centre pub and part of the growing real ale scene in Chorley. It featured in the very first CAMRA Guide in 1974 when it was described as a ‘true drinker’s pub’ and served beers from Tetley Walker in Warrington. These days, expect to find up to five cask ales with one regular beer, White Rat, plus four changing beers sourced within a 50-mile radius. Real cider on handpump and beer tasting paddles are also available. With multiple TVs around the pub, expect to see regular televised sport. | Google Maps

