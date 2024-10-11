15 Chorley pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

2 . Ben’s Tap (2 Market Place, PR7 1DA)

Brewery tap for Ben’s brewery, which opened in 2022 in a former cafe´ premises. The interior has a rustic feel with recycled wooden pallets lining the walls. Six cask ales from Ben’s own range are served, with third of a pints available. There is also a range of craft ales, up to six real ciders and an excellent selection of bottles and cans at good prices, which may be drunk on the premises or taken away. No food is served, but you are welcome to bring your own. Local and Regional CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year 2023. | Kelvin Stuttard