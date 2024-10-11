15 Chorley pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.
The full guide, which is on sale here, lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.
Included in the 4,500 best pubs are 15 from across Chorley: take a look below to see which ones and what CAMRA had to say about them...
1. Chorley pubs on CAMRA Guide 2025
Take a look at the 15 best pubs in Chorley according to CAMRA | Google Maps
2. Ben’s Tap (2 Market Place, PR7 1DA)
Brewery tap for Ben’s brewery, which opened in 2022 in
a former cafe´ premises. The interior has a rustic feel with
recycled wooden pallets lining the walls. Six cask ales
from Ben’s own range are served, with third of a pints
available. There is also a range of craft ales, up to six real
ciders and an excellent selection of bottles and cans at
good prices, which may be drunk on the premises or
taken away. No food is served, but you are welcome to
bring your own. Local and Regional CAMRA Cider Pub of
the Year 2023. | Kelvin Stuttard
3. Bob Inn (24 Market Place, PR7 1DA)
A tiny bar housed in a market stall, this is certainly the
smallest pub in the local area. Outside seating is
available, as well as seating within the market hall. This
is a pub where conversation and banter are an important
part of the experience. An adjacent unit now forms a
lounge area separate from the main bar. There are three
ever-changing cask beers, sourced from smaller
breweries and usually including a mix of styles including
a dark beer. No food is served, but you are welcome to
bring your own. | Google Maps
4. Flat Iron (21 Cleveland Street, PR7 1BH)
This is a smart town-centre pub and part of the growing
real ale scene in Chorley. It featured in the very first
CAMRA Guide in 1974 when it was described as a ‘true
drinker’s pub’ and served beers from Tetley Walker in
Warrington. These days, expect to find up to five cask
ales with one regular beer, White Rat, plus four changing
beers sourced within a 50-mile radius. Real cider on
handpump and beer tasting paddles are also available.
With multiple TVs around the pub, expect to see regular
televised sport. | Google Maps
