11 Blackburn-with-Darwen & Hyndburn pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.
The full guide, which is on sale here, lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.
Included in the 4,500 best pubs are 11 from across Blackburn-with-Darwen and Hyndburn: take a look below to see which ones and what CAMRA had to say about them...
See the Preston CAMRA pubs here and Chorley ones here.
1. CAMRA pubs in Blackburn-with-Darwen & Hyndburn
11 best pubs in Blackburn-with-Darwen & Hyndburn according to CAMRA | Google Maps
2. Black Bull (Brokenstone Road, BB3 0LL)
In the heart of rural Lancashire, this is an independent
award-winning family-run pub with brewery and beer
shop attached. There are eight handpumps serving a fine
selection of Three B’s ales including the exclusive Black
Bull bitter. The three-beer wedges are very popular. It
was built on a farmhouse in the 18th century, purchased
by Robert Bell from Thwaites and now transformed into a
place for those who appreciate fine beer and friendly
conversation. No jukebox, fruit-machines or food, just a
friendly relaxing atmosphere. | Google Maps
3. Drummer’s Arms (65 King William Street, BB1 7DT)
Single-roomed bar opposite the Town Hall on the edge of
the main shopping area run by a mother and daughter
team. The walls are adorned with breweriana and old
pub signs. The bar always offers a range of styles from
stouts through to hoppy bitters, with Stoker’s Slake mild
a regular. There is a pleasant terrace at front featuring
upcycled drum tables. Live music is on the first and third
Sunday of every month. At other times expect a range of
unobtrusive background music. | Google Maps
4. Hare & Hounds (78 Lammack Road, BB1 8LA)
Former Whitbread estate pub rescued by the current
landlord and backed by a passionate local community. It is adjacent to Old Blackburnians FC, and to Pleckgate and
Lammack playing fields. Local breweries such as Three
Bs, Bowland, Reedley Hallows, Moorhouse’s and
Worsthorne feature regularly. The large, comfortable
open-plan lounge is served from a bar with five
handpumps. There is a variety of quality live
entertainment at weekends when the pub can get very
busy. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.