11 Blackburn-with-Darwen & Hyndburn pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

2 . Black Bull (Brokenstone Road, BB3 0LL)

In the heart of rural Lancashire, this is an independent award-winning family-run pub with brewery and beer shop attached. There are eight handpumps serving a fine selection of Three B’s ales including the exclusive Black Bull bitter. The three-beer wedges are very popular. It was built on a farmhouse in the 18th century, purchased by Robert Bell from Thwaites and now transformed into a place for those who appreciate fine beer and friendly conversation. No jukebox, fruit-machines or food, just a friendly relaxing atmosphere. | Google Maps