11 Blackburn-with-Darwen & Hyndburn pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

Published 11th Oct 2024, 15:51 BST

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its Good Beer Guide 2025, find out which pubs across Blackburn-with-Darwen and Hyndburn feature below.

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The full guide, which is on sale here, lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.

Included in the 4,500 best pubs are 11 from across Blackburn-with-Darwen and Hyndburn: take a look below to see which ones and what CAMRA had to say about them...

11 best pubs in Blackburn-with-Darwen & Hyndburn according to CAMRA

1. CAMRA pubs in Blackburn-with-Darwen & Hyndburn

11 best pubs in Blackburn-with-Darwen & Hyndburn according to CAMRA

2. Black Bull (Brokenstone Road, BB3 0LL)

In the heart of rural Lancashire, this is an independent award-winning family-run pub with brewery and beer shop attached. There are eight handpumps serving a fine selection of Three B’s ales including the exclusive Black Bull bitter. The three-beer wedges are very popular. It was built on a farmhouse in the 18th century, purchased by Robert Bell from Thwaites and now transformed into a place for those who appreciate fine beer and friendly conversation. No jukebox, fruit-machines or food, just a friendly relaxing atmosphere. | Google Maps

3. Drummer’s Arms (65 King William Street, BB1 7DT)

Single-roomed bar opposite the Town Hall on the edge of the main shopping area run by a mother and daughter team. The walls are adorned with breweriana and old pub signs. The bar always offers a range of styles from stouts through to hoppy bitters, with Stoker’s Slake mild a regular. There is a pleasant terrace at front featuring upcycled drum tables. Live music is on the first and third Sunday of every month. At other times expect a range of unobtrusive background music. | Google Maps

4. Hare & Hounds (78 Lammack Road, BB1 8LA)

Former Whitbread estate pub rescued by the current landlord and backed by a passionate local community. It is adjacent to Old Blackburnians FC, and to Pleckgate and Lammack playing fields. Local breweries such as Three Bs, Bowland, Reedley Hallows, Moorhouse’s and Worsthorne feature regularly. The large, comfortable open-plan lounge is served from a bar with five handpumps. There is a variety of quality live entertainment at weekends when the pub can get very busy. | Google Maps

