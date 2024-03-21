And, on that front, Lancashire and the North West has a whole host of fun places to visit for a mini-break. It's getting to that time of year when the inevitable conversations about a holiday begin to arise, but with January payday still a while off, an all-inclusive trip to the Algarve might not be possible.

But don't worry, there are plenty of places within a drivable distance of Preston and Blackpool, such as Clitheroe, Holmfirth, and Chester that will provide you with a lovely escape for a long weekend. So, whether you're bundling the kids into the car for a few days away or you fancy some alone time with your significant other, we've put together a nifty guide for every need.

We've covered things to do, what to eat, and why you should visit.

1 . Chester Why? An ancient city whose history is etched into the very fabric of its walls, Chester enables you to stand where Roman Legionaries marched to war, where Viking raiders wreaked havoc, and where Norman invaders conquered Anglo Saxons. How Far? 1 hour 25 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour 15 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Explore the ancient city walls, the UK's oldest racecourse, and the largest Roman Amphitheatre in Britain, plus a 1,000-year-old Cathedral with Europe's finest example of medieval carvings - and of course the one and only 700 year old Rows galleries where shopping is a double delight. Eat? Try the Michelin starred Arkle located in the Grade II listed Chester Grosvenor Hotel.

2 . Burnley Why? An underrated Lancastrian gem, Burnley is up-and-coming, featuring interesting restaurants, charming local walks, and plenty of history. How Far? 50 minute drive from Blackpool, 40 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Explore Towneley Park, Gawthorpe Hall, and Thompson Park if you're after some outdoor action, but Turf Moor is also a must-see for football fans, while Queen Street Mill Textile Museum is also worth checking out. Eat? The Palazzo is a must-try in Burnley, boasting great food and grand surroundings.

3 . Wigan Why? Sitting between Manchester and Liverpool, Wigan prides itself on boasting a mix of character and heritage with a vibrant mixture of shopping, eateries, pubs, and bars. How Far? 50 minute drive from Blackpool, 40 minute drive from Preston. What to do? With 70% green space, the borough boasts a beautiful green heart stretching from Leigh through to Haigh Woodland Park, including beautiful parks, woodlands, wetlands,, and canals. You can also enjoy local artists' work at The Fire Within exhibition or visit the award-winning Museum of Wigan Life and the Leigh Turnpike Gallery. Eat? The Black Pepper, a family run bistro serving modern British food using classic flavours with a twist.