Shop, save, support with Pure Lakes

As trends point increasingly towards sustainability, wellness and provenance, where to buy gifts for loved ones can become an increasingly tricky issue, especially if you want to support smaller, authentic businesses, while also keeping costs down.

Award-winning natural skincare brand Pure Lakes is on a mission to create products that encompass all of that, while maintaining their core values to support their local community and create jobs that enable rural communities to thrive.

Based in the tiny village of Far Sawrey in the heart of the English Lake District, Pure Lakes specialises in organic, natural skincare products, using only the highest quality plant-based ingredients. All of the products are hand-made from their small factory near the shores of Windermere, where visitors to the area can even take part in a Masterclass to create their very own unique handmade soap or candle.

The company has a range of products on offer that would appeal to both men and women this Valentine’s Day or to get ahead with gifts for Mother’s Day, Easter and beyond.

New for 2025, is their Mimosa & Petitgrain Hair Mask (£18) which uses a mix of oils and Shea Butter designed to naturally hydrate dry or damaged hair.

While other recently launched products include four perfectly packaged gift sets. Pure Travel (£24) is a trio of shower gel, shampoo and hand and body lotion in a compact travel size, while Pure Hands (£24) features a soap and accompanying hand balm with Pure Lakes’ signature grapefruit and lemongrass blend, formulated for even the most sensitive skin. Also Muscle & Joint Relief (£28) a duo of bath soak and body balm for those who suffer from aches and pains and Relax & Sleep Well (£32) featuring a sleep and room spray and essential oil reed diffuser scented with lavender, frankincense and bergamot to create a relaxing and calming atmosphere for a restful night’s sleep.

The company’s wider range includes products for all skin requirements, plus those specially designed for men or with specific needs in mind including a muscle relief range, gardeners range and footcare. There is also a small ‘homecare’ collection including candles, reed diffusers and room sprays.

Throughout February Pure Lakes is offering a generous 15% off their entire product range, using code FEB15 at checkout.

Pure Lakes products are supplied in boxes featuring a design taken from paintings by local artist Paddy Naylor, Granny of Pure Lakes founder Claire McKeever. All the bottles are sustainable biopolymer PET bottles, made from sugarcane. Pure Lakes offers a pioneering refill service where all products can be refilled at a generous discount, helping create an ever-more sustainable community.

www.purelakes.co.uk