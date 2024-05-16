Billed as ‘Lancashire’s ultimate blast from the past’, Preston's Over 30s Dayclub Reunion promises to bring back the biggest anthems and memories from Preston’s most iconic bars and clubs including Tokyo Jo’s, Squires, Lava & Ignite, Manyanas, Mood, Assembly, Squares, Loft, and more.

A massive old-school nightclub reunion bash for the over 30s, the event will offer revellers a chance to relive the good old days, only without having to forego a good night’s sleep - the Dayclub Reunion is taking place on Saturday May 18 at Switch nightclub between 3pm and 8pm.

Some of the DJs set to featuring include Mark Freejack (Tokyo Jo’s, Lava Ignite, Brookes), Mickey Blue Eyes (Tokyo Jo’s, Squires), Daz Ofsarnie (Manyana, Mood, Lava Ignite, Squires), Ginge (Squires & NYNY, Squares), Brian Hudson (The Assembly, Tokyo Jo’s), Quickdraw (Browns, Truth, Manyanas), and Gwynz (Browns, Loft, Truth).

Having already sold over 600 tickets, more information on the event can be found at https://www.feelthenoise.live/reunion/

