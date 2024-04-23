With its cheap beer and famously great atmosphere combining to make this one of the city’s most popular bars with a wide variety of clientele, Rope Hall had a major refit in 2016, which saw most of the interior gutted and remodelled.
It again closed its doors in 2023, opening again following another facelift, with the establishment now firmly back on the radar for Prestonians looking for a good laugh and a friendly atmosphere on a night out.
As one reader said: “I’ve had some class nights out there.”
