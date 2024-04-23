'I've had some class nights there': 29 retro pics of Preston's Roper Hall from England games to student nights

Since opening as bar and nightclub back in the heady days of the year 2000, Preston’s famous Roper Hall has served hundreds of thousands of thirsty students and locals alike.

By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:54 BST

With its cheap beer and famously great atmosphere combining to make this one of the city’s most popular bars with a wide variety of clientele, Rope Hall had a major refit in 2016, which saw most of the interior gutted and remodelled.

It again closed its doors in 2023, opening again following another facelift, with the establishment now firmly back on the radar for Prestonians looking for a good laugh and a friendly atmosphere on a night out.

As one reader said: “I’ve had some class nights out there.”

1. England fans watching the match against Iran at Roper Hall, Preston Photo: Neil Cross

2. When Roper Hall first reopened back in 2000 Jason Young was appointed as manager Photo: John Hughes

3. This is what the popular student pub Roper Hall, on Friargate in Preston, looked like for many years following its reopening in 2000 Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Team leader Antony Mee from Roper Hall, Friargate, Preston, prepares to support England during the World Cup finals in 2002 Photo: Lindsey North

