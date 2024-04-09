Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ah, teachers. Love them or loathe them, we all emerged from our school years armed with a plethora of rib-tickling tales and experiences of the odd cutting comment from the beloved educators standing at the front of the classroom. Whether it was playfully sarcastic remarks reminiscent of those purveyed by Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners, or amusing assessments in end-of-term reports, teachers are famous for their ability to dish out very short shrift indeed.

With that in mind, we recently asked readers what some of the most memorable comments they ever received from teachers were.

Sign up to our Retro newsletter and take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teachers' comments on reports can often be memorable... and hilarious in retrospect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Inglis came straight in with: “French - Mark is doing one of two things, disrupting the lesson or deciding how he is going to disrupt the lesson,” and “Music - Mark tries hard at a subject he will never master.”

Hollie Louise added: “Loves to talk, hates to listen, I’m disappointed as she could do better. however always finishes her work on time behaviour needs to improve!,” while Lisa Dawson said: “Enters the room with a bored air of indifference” and Jenny Walsh added: “'Very little to say about Jenny, as that is exactly what she does, very little' PE - absolutely hated that pair of bullies and what passed for a PE 'lesson'.”

Adele Arkwright clearly had other things on her mind prior to receiving this appraisal: “She can do more if she wasn't watching the boys playing football,” while Janet Hitchen said: “Her body may be in school, but her mind is often absent.” Along similar lines, Cath Gorrell said: “She needs to concentrate more on her work instead of trying to make me laugh.”

Helen Donnelly: “If she worked as hard as she talked she'd be a genius,” and Barry Ashworth: “Will never die of stress,” were clearly cut from similar cloth, while Julie Cole said: “I can't possibly comment on Julie’s progress in PE as I don't know who she is’ - new school and I used to bunk off PE.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Lisa Thompson had better things to ponder: “All she does is gaze out of the window and write I love Ryan Giggs all over her pencil case,” while Patricia Swift needed a little help in certain subjects: “Geography… Patricia, I don't know how you find your way to class.”