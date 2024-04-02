33 astonishing retro pictures of Fulwood through the ages, from beauty pageants & The Queen to sports & school

Safe to say that Fulwood has changed quite a bit down the decades...

By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:08 BST

From the early years of modern photography to a more contemporary era, the area has been constantly evolving over the intervening decades, and so with that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Fulwood through the ages...

1. Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool

2. The Queen visits Preston Kimberley, the six-week-old labrador, was presented to the Queen at Fulwood Barracks in 1979

3. Retro The Rose Show winner at Highgate Park,Fulwood July 1973

4. Retro A gentleman goes for the pot at the Snooker finals at the Fulwood Club March 1972

Related topics:NostalgiaFulwoodLancashirePreston

