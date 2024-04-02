From the early years of modern photography to a more contemporary era, the area has been constantly evolving over the intervening decades, and so with that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Fulwood through the ages...
1. Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool
2. The Queen visits Preston Kimberley, the six-week-old labrador, was presented to the Queen at Fulwood Barracks in 1979
3. Retro The Rose Show winner at Highgate Park,Fulwood July 1973
4. Retro A gentleman goes for the pot at the Snooker finals at the Fulwood Club March 1972
