Sadly, over time, many such venues are forced to close down and, over the past couple of decades, the Fylde Coast has seen a number of former classic bars, clubs, and pubs shut their doors on a permanent basis.
Despite the venues themselves having shut up shop, the memories they inspire in countless locals will always live on in the minds of thousands of revellers who enjoyed more than their fair share of merry evenings at those very same watering holes.
With that spirit of nostalgia in mind, we recently asked our readers what their most beloved yet sadly now long-lost places were - the fine establishments at which they were once happy regulars - in the hope of taking many on a trip down memory lane.
As you might imagine, the response was overwhelming, so here are 31 pubs, bars, and nightclubs that people miss the most...
