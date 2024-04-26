Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And, with grub carrying with it plenty of nostalgic memories of bygone eras, we asked our readers what childhood foods stand out most from their time growing up. With culinary traditions having changed somewhat over the decades, it’s always nice to delve back into the past to recall what kitchen dinner tables used to look like.

Apple pie and custard

Here’s what people remember with the most fondness…

Christine Corless said: “Pineapple chunks after Sunday tea with carnation milk. I still cringe when I see them in the supermarket, but in the late ‘50s you ate what you was given!” Carina Bearne added: “Primula cheese in a box. Chicken tasted different but lovely; gala pie with the thick crust and egg in the middle. Ski yoghourts - they were new then. Wimpy burgers if we were lucky.”

Joannie Lillian Gledhill said: “Jelly and Custard… Homemade meals,” while Rita Robinson said: “My mum’s homemade pea & ham soup, Irish stew, Sunday Roast dinners, sherry trifle, angel delight… the list goes on,” and Anthony Johnston said: “Proper chip pan chips!”

Occupying opposite ends of the taste-bud spectrum, Shirley Davidson nominated: “Condensed milk butties,” while Lindsay Fogarty simply said: “Tripe.”