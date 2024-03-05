31 mind blowing retro pictures of Preston from 1980 to 1984, including Star Wars, schools, music & wrestling

The 1980s really was an incredible time.

By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Mar 2024, 11:14 GMT

And so why not take a trip back to those heady days by flicking through our best archive retro pictures from Preston between 1980 and 1984 - imagine Star Wars, old school education, and bustling shopping scenes and you're along the right lines!

1. A group of sales girls from Kendalls Fashions in St Georges Shopping Centre took turns in a wheelchair to be pushed around town - all in the name of charity. And with a little help from a couple of their children, they completed five miles and raised Â£108 for the adult centre for the physically handicapped in Deepdale Road, Preston

Photo Sales

2. Monique Wilson (12), of West Cliff, Preston had trouble on the Army assault court. She got her foot fast in a car tyre and was rescued by L/Cpl Steve Timiney of the Kings Division recruiting team. Looking on are Monique's friends Sandra Carrington, of Whittle-le-Woods and Terry-Marie Scott of Clayton Brook. The Army assault course was part of a fun day held at Hoghton Towers and organised by Brownedge St Mary's School in Bamber Bridge

Photo Sales

3. These Preston youngsters reckon they have got an old tradition cracked. For more than 90 children from the Faringdon Park County Primary school scrambled over a town centre park to demonstrated the old custom of egg rolling

Photo Sales

4. It's "Post" Party Time at Ivan Baldwin's newsagents shop in Meadow Street, Preston. Children visiting the shop have tried to guess the number of sweets in a jar and taken part in the ever popular Mark the Ball contest. Helping out here are Irene Holdon from the "Post" newspaper sales department, and area sales supervisor Kay Tomlinson

Photo Sales
