27 old school retro pictures of late 1980s Preston, including Sam Allardyce, North End, and Bryan Robson
From Sam Alladyce and fancy dress, to Bryan Robson and local schools, our retro collection of late 1980s Preston pictures is a treasure trove of old school images.
So take a trip back in time and explore what the city used to look like some 35 years in the past.
Still looking for a bit more nostalgia? Check out these other recent retro pieces...
Old school Christmas shopping: 31 retro pictures of long lost Preston high street shops from down the years
39 old school retro pictures of 1990s Preston, from Princess Diana and North End to nightclubs and Miss UK
29 retro pictures of 1980s, 1990s & 2000s Preston Christmas parties, including boozy work do’s and North End