27 old school retro pictures of late 1980s Preston, including Sam Allardyce, North End, and Bryan Robson

From Sam Alladyce and fancy dress, to Bryan Robson and local schools, our retro collection of late 1980s Preston pictures is a treasure trove of old school images.

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

So take a trip back in time and explore what the city used to look like some 35 years in the past.

1. Waiters gave the chefs a real panning in an annual pancake race. Catering students from Preston's Tuson College charged across Winckley Square wielding frying pans and tossing pancakes in the traditional race. Here they are on the starter's blocks... The waiters were eventual clear winners.

2. Schoolboy Anthony Foulkes led the way at the culmination of a Â£1,000 guide dog appeal. Anthony, aged 10, was one of 15 of Dave Ireland's pupils taking part in an organ recital at Lonsdale Club, Preston. Anthony is pictured with fellow pupils and teacher Dave Ireland

3. A group of Preston workers got a little light relief by raising money for charity. More than 20 employees of Thorn Lighting in Kent Street, Preston, and their friends set off in fancy dress to do a tour of 11 pubs - collecting money along the way to boost the funds of a special care unit for mentally and physically handicapped teenagers in Moor Park Avenue

4. Superstar rodent Roland Rat met some of his avid 'rat fans' when he toured the aisles of Morrisons supermarket at Riversway in Preston. The TV celebrity visited the new store to promote a new food named after him - Roland Rat Spaghetti Shapes

Related topics:PrestonLancashireHistory