I discovered a green oasis in the centre of Preston and was reminded of the benefits of spending time in nature. By Amelie Parent

I arrived in Avenham Park, just a five-minute walk from the train station, on a grey Monday afternoon in January. This may be one of the least popular times for a walk, but through my explorations I found a peaceful respite from daily life and a glimpse of nature within the city.

Winter often feels like a time to retreat indoor and complain about the cold and grey until spring comes again. Still, the benefits of fresh air and green spaces remain even if sun is scarce and an extra jacket is needed. In the shelter of the trees, surrounded by gentle birdsong, a visit to Avenham Park was a welcome reminder of the relief that spending time in nature can offer.

Avenham and Miller Park, Preston | Contributed

Descending the stone stairs into the park, I found a wide, mostly empty field with only a few dog owners and elderly couples out on walks. The calmness immediately softened the hum of anxiety in my mind as I began to explore the many paths that snake through the park. Heading down to the river, I took in the sounds of the rushing water while watching the squirrels and birds flitting from branch to branch.

Eventually I found myself in the small rock garden, which although a bit barren, retained its charm in the wooden bridge over a bubbling stream and several benches memorialising those who had designed the space. Carefully making my way along the stepping stones I thought about the time and effort that must have gone into crafting this little plot.

The River Ribble in Avenham Park

Everyone feels it to some extent - the rush of the modern world creeping in and disrupting any sense of inner peace. Stepping into nature, setting down my phone, exchanging smiles with passing strangers, I felt a sense of connection and meaning beyond the stress of the daily hustle.

While there will always be the pressures of money and achievement, we owe it to ourselves to ensure we also make space for things that bring us true contentment For me, a walk in Avenham Park was a reminder that nature, even in the cold winter months, can offer small moments of joy amid our busy modern lives.

