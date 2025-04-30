Wondrous 4 bed detached family home on exclusive Walton-le-Dale development with private garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:21 BST

Offered with no onward chain, this property presents an excellent opportunity for families seeking high-quality accommodation in a secure and private location.

On the market for £650,000 with Roberts & Co., this 4-bedroom detached home offers luxury family living in a private and well-appointed setting situated within an exclusive gated development of just three properties in Walton-le-Dale.

Have you joined Lancashire Post’s daily newsletter? It's free, it’s the LEP.

Positioned on a generous plot, the property combines modern design with functional spaces and high-quality finishes throughout. Stepping inside, the ground floor includes a welcoming entrance hall with understairs storage and a WC, while a formal living room with a bay window and wood-burning stove provides a comfortable retreat.

The latest Preston news sent to you - sign up for our LEP newsletter.

The standout feature is the expansive open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, while the kitchen is fitted with granite worktops, a Bosch double oven, induction hob, wine cooler, and integrated dishwasher, with space for an American-style fridge freezer.

Sign up for our essential newsletter - love Lancashire - love the LP.

Sliding doors lead to an outdoor entertaining area, complemented by two large Keter storage sheds, while a separate utility room offers additional laundry and storage space, plus the double garage has been converted into an air-conditioned gym and games room, providing versatile use options.

For a personalised Lancashire news and sport round-up - sign up for our LP newsletter.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom benefits from fitted wardrobes and a contemporary en-suite with underfloor heating and a walk-in shower, while bedroom two also has an en-suite and Juliet balcony, while bedrooms three and four are well-proportioned. A modern family bathroom completes the upper level.

Externally, the property includes a private, enclosed rear garden and driveway parking for up to six vehicles, while a hidden garden area and additional storage shed add to the home’s practicality.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale

I went to the grand opening of Lancashire's newest Wendy's to try square burgers in the sun

Blackpool areas ranked by how fast homes sell, including Bispham, Fleetwood, and Lytham

I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale

I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale

Lancashire piemaker named as one of UK’s best in LoveFood’s list of Britain’s tastiest pies

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

1. Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.) | Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

2. Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.) | Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

3. Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.) | Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

4. Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.) | Leigh Meadows (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertyPropertyPrestonMoneyHousing
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice