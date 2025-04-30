On the market for £650,000 with Roberts & Co., this 4-bedroom detached home offers luxury family living in a private and well-appointed setting situated within an exclusive gated development of just three properties in Walton-le-Dale.

Positioned on a generous plot, the property combines modern design with functional spaces and high-quality finishes throughout. Stepping inside, the ground floor includes a welcoming entrance hall with understairs storage and a WC, while a formal living room with a bay window and wood-burning stove provides a comfortable retreat.

The standout feature is the expansive open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, while the kitchen is fitted with granite worktops, a Bosch double oven, induction hob, wine cooler, and integrated dishwasher, with space for an American-style fridge freezer.

Sliding doors lead to an outdoor entertaining area, complemented by two large Keter storage sheds, while a separate utility room offers additional laundry and storage space, plus the double garage has been converted into an air-conditioned gym and games room, providing versatile use options.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom benefits from fitted wardrobes and a contemporary en-suite with underfloor heating and a walk-in shower, while bedroom two also has an en-suite and Juliet balcony, while bedrooms three and four are well-proportioned. A modern family bathroom completes the upper level.

Externally, the property includes a private, enclosed rear garden and driveway parking for up to six vehicles, while a hidden garden area and additional storage shed add to the home’s practicality.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

