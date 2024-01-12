News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Wonderfully quirky 3 storey 4 bed modern family home in glorious Preston village for sale for attractive price

This wonderful family home is utterly stunning.

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 08:05 GMT

On the market for £325,000 with Property Perspective, this gloriously quirky Cottam home is the perfect blend of contemporary style and space for modern living, boasting a large family dwelling over three floors as well as a private rear garden with log cabin. Take a look around...

Still on the hunt for the perfect home? Check out these other properties on the market...

Historic 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Spacious 4 bed Chorley semi detached family home with uber modern interior and south facing garden for sale

Sublime semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with modern finish and south facing garden on the market

1. Siskin Road, Cottam, Preston (Credit: Property Perspective)

Photo Sales

2. Siskin Road, Cottam, Preston (Credit: Property Perspective)

Photo Sales

3. Siskin Road, Cottam, Preston (Credit: Property Perspective)

Photo Sales

4. Siskin Road, Cottam, Preston (Credit: Property Perspective)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoney