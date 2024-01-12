Wonderfully quirky 3 storey 4 bed modern family home in glorious Preston village for sale for attractive price
This wonderful family home is utterly stunning.
On the market for £325,000 with Property Perspective, this gloriously quirky Cottam home is the perfect blend of contemporary style and space for modern living, boasting a large family dwelling over three floors as well as a private rear garden with log cabin. Take a look around...
Still on the hunt for the perfect home? Check out these other properties on the market...
Historic 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
Spacious 4 bed Chorley semi detached family home with uber modern interior and south facing garden for sale
Sublime semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with modern finish and south facing garden on the market