Historic 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £1.8m with SHP Valuers Preston, this sprawling Londridge farmhouse is the dictionary definition of potential: accessed via a private track overlooking uninterrupted open countryside, this piece of real estate includes a traditional stone built farmhouse, an impressive and extensive range of traditional stone barns, and about 65 Acres (26.3 Ha) of grassland in a ring fence of the farm yard. Take a look around...
