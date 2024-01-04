News you can trust since 1886
Historic 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Hoardsall Farm is a tranquil and unique property nestled in an secluded elevated hillside position.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £1.8m with SHP Valuers Preston, this sprawling Londridge farmhouse is the dictionary definition of potential: accessed via a private track overlooking uninterrupted open countryside, this piece of real estate includes a traditional stone built farmhouse, an impressive and extensive range of traditional stone barns, and about 65 Acres (26.3 Ha) of grassland in a ring fence of the farm yard. Take a look around...

