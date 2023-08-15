Wonderful 3 bed Whittingham family home with modern finish and gardens to the front and rear on the market for bargain price
On the market for £199,950 with Holdens Estate Agents, this three-bed semi-detached Whittingham home features a modern kitchen, a large living room with dining area, large bedrooms, a front garden, and a private rear garden with a spacious workshed. Take a look around…
