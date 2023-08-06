This home is all glitz and glamour.
On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Michael Bailey Estate Agent, this utterly captivating four-bed Penwortham home is the complete package, featuring everything from a modern dining kitchen and a cosy family living room to a sizeable landscaped garden and a garage converted into a salon. Take a look around...
Also up for sale locally…
1. Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent)
Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent) Photo: Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent)
2. Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent)
Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent) Photo: Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent)
3. Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent)
Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent) Photo: Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent)
4. Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent)
Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent) Photo: Greenhill Close, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agent)