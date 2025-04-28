Where do I sign!? Deluxe 6 bed 3 storey Lancashire village home with high-tech features for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:48 BST

This property seamlessly combines luxury living with eco-conscious design in a tranquil, well-connected setting.

On the market for £775,000 with Roberts & Co., this exceptional 6-bedroom detached family home, located in an exclusive development of just three properties in the semi-rural village of Walmer Bridge, offers a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and sustainability.

Available with no onward chain, the home spans three floors and is designed for modern family living. At the heart of the ground floor is a high-spec open-plan family dining kitchen, complete with premium integrated appliances—including dual AEG ovens, an induction hob, full-size fridge and freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and a Quooker boiling water tap.

A stylish media wall anchors the family space, while a separate living room, utility room, and downstairs WC add to the functionality. Heading upstairs, the first floor boasts a stunning primary suite featuring a dressing area, built-in wardrobes, and a luxurious ensuite.

There are also 3 additional bedrooms - one with its own en suite - plus a sleek family bathroom, while the second floor offers 2 more generous bedrooms and a shared bathroom, making this home ideal for large or multigenerational families, with 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in total.

Externally, the property includes driveway parking, a garage, and two additional private spaces, plus an electric car charger, plus enhanced security features including face recognition gates and an internal hallway camera. As a result, the enclosed rear garden offers both privacy and a pleasant outlook.

Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the home features solar panels, a mechanical ventilation heat recovery (MVHR) system, and an air source heat pump, while underfloor heating throughout the ground floor and composite fencing add to the home's comfort and modern appeal.

This place has it all, so take a look around...

Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

1. Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble) | Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

2. Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble) | Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

3. Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble) | Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

4. Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble) | Gill Lane (Credit: Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble)

