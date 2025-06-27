When can I move in?! Majestic 5 bed Lancashire country mansion with 5 living rooms and 5-acre garden for sale

Named Pear Tree Farm, this place is the dictionary definition of luxury.

On the market for £2.5m with Moving Works, this rural retreat is set in 4.72 acres of landscaped gardens, offering 5 bedrooms, 5 reception rooms, and 5,138 sq ft of uber stylish modern living space.

Perfect for a family looking for a subtle blend of semi-rural comfort and space as well as the slick and stylish contemporary amenities people expect from homes of this status, this property not only provides all that, but also includes numerous outbuildings, perfect for business or equestrian use.

Having been extensively renovated, this home features attractive and functional additions such as a games room ideal for entertaining, a bar which would surely come into its own in the summer months, an outdoor kitchen, and a home gym.

The heart of the home, however, is undoubtedly the gorgeous open-plan kitchen-dining family area, which boasts stunning country views, high-spec integrated appliances, and sleek bespoke cabinetry.

Going upstairs, the main bedroom suite boasts views over the property and the surrounding countryside, and also includes a private study, dressing room, and en-suite bathroom with roll-top bath.

Outside, the spaces are carefully designed for relaxation and privacy, featuring a large garden, outdoor kitchen, and hot tub, while additional outbuildings include double garages, workshops, and a detached office.

Take a look around...

