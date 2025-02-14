On the market for £325,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast, this beautifully presented home is located on Clifton Drive, South Shore, and features a range of modern amenities.

The property includes an entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen, dining room, three bedrooms, and a modern three-piece bathroom suite. Externally, there are landscaped front and rear gardens, a driveway providing off-road parking, and a garage.

The ground floor consists of a spacious lounge with a gas fire, a large kitchen with integrated appliances, and a dining room with access to the garden. On the first floor, the master bedroom has a bay window and fitted wardrobes, while the second bedroom offers a balcony, fitted wardrobes, and a rear view.

The third bedroom is also well-sized. The modern shower room features a tiled shower cubicle, wash hand basin, and WC. Outside, the front garden has a driveway and planted borders, while the rear garden is landscaped with a paved area, lawn, and a gym/bar space that could also be used as an office or garden room.

Additionally, there is a single brick-built garage with a manual door. The property is conveniently located near the promenade, schools, shops, and transport links, with no chain involved.

