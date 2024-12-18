This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £350,000 with Purplebricks, this impressive 5-bedroom detached family home is located in a peaceful cul-de-sac on a spacious corner plot in Leyland.

It offers easy access to local amenities, public transport, and motorway links, making it an ideal choice for growing families looking for their forever home. The property features a welcoming entrance hallway, a spacious lounge that flows into a dining room, and a stunning newly fitted kitchen with a central island.

There’s also a study space, a ground-floor bedroom with a shower en-suite, and a convenient additional shower room. On the first floor, you’ll find four well-proportioned bedrooms, including two with en-suites, plus a three-piece family bathroom.

Outside, the home boasts low-maintenance, private, and enclosed wraparound gardens, offering plenty of space for family activities. At the rear, there’s a detached garage, a workshop, and ample parking for multiple vehicles, completing this perfect family package.

Take a look around...