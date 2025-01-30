Unique, colourful & quirky 3 bed Blackpool family home on the market for reduced bargain price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 14:25 BST

This is a fabulous buy to get on the property ladder and it's ready to walk into.

This is on the market for £150,000 and has three double bedrooms, it's great for a growing family. A modern family home, it offers spacious and extremely energy efficient living accommodation.

It's situated in a great location, a short distance from local shops and schools and excellent transport links nearby. It's up for sale with Unique Estate Agency.

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

1. Johnston Street, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

2. Johnston Street, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

3. Johnston Street, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

4. Johnston Street, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

