Unique 5 bed Preston family home near Kirkham Grammar School with gated driveway and cinema on the market

Boasting a unique layout and a self-contained one-bed annexe, this property is a stunner.

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

On the market for £650,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this spectacular five-bed detached Preston home is the peak of modern living, featuring a cinema room, a spacious living room, and an open-plan kitchen diner at the heart of the home. Also boasting a double garage, open countryside views from the garden, and spacious bedrooms, this property has it all. Take a look around... For those still house-hunting, check out these other local homes on the market…

Charming 2 bed spacious Preston semi with fitted kitchen and gorgeous secluded garden on the market

Majestic & spacious 7 bed rural Catforth property featuring two modern homes and 2-acre garden on the market

Stunning million pound 7 bed Grimsargh period mansion with bar, games room, and two apartments on the market

