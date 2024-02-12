News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Unique 5 bed modern Goosnargh family home with open plan layout, underfloor heating, and huge garden for sale

This home is described as being ‘a credit to its current owners’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:13 GMT

On the market for £475,000 with Entwistle Green, this magnificent five-bed semi-detached home in Goosnargh is the epitome of modern living, featuring a huge driveway, a home gym, a family lounge with a multi-fuel burner, a large open-plan family room, a modern bespoke fitted kitchen, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, spacious bedrooms with stunning views, and a large private garden as well as a garage. Take a look around...

Be sure not to miss some of these other local properties on the market…

Quirky and characterful 4 bed Fulwood woodland family home with breakfast kitchen and large garden for sale

Brand new uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Cute 3 bed end of terrace Kirkham cottage with huge private garden on the market chain free for bargain price

Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

1. Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

2. Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

3. Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

4. Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GoosnarghLancashireFulwood