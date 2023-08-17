News you can trust since 1886
St. Michaels Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)St. Michaels Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)
St. Michaels Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Unique 3 storey, 5 bed Kirkham home with 2 balconies and massive garden with bar and summer house up for sale

This three-storey home is truly unique and is set within a third of an acre.
By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £375,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this detached Kirkham cul-de-sac home boasts five-bed rooms, a unique design, spacious rooms throughout, two balconies, a huge levelled rear garden, and an outdoor summer house with bar and seating area. Take a look around...

