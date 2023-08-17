Unique 3 storey, 5 bed Kirkham home with 2 balconies and massive garden with bar and summer house up for sale
On the market for £375,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this detached Kirkham cul-de-sac home boasts five-bed rooms, a unique design, spacious rooms throughout, two balconies, a huge levelled rear garden, and an outdoor summer house with bar and seating area. Take a look around...
