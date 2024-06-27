This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £240,000 with Purplebricks, this ultra-modern Garstang townhouse can not only boast breathtaking views from each window, but it is also located near the Lancaster Canal and features three spacious bedrooms, an open-plan living arrangement, a dining kitchen, a utility room, a main bedroom with en suite, and an integral garage.
Take a look around...
Still fancy touring a few more local homes? We’ve got you covered...
Imposing detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale
I've never seen more fabulous country views than those at this majestic Longridge barn conversion for sale
I love how peaceful yet connected this stunning 3 bed detached Preston bungalow with landscaped garden is
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.