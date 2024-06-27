This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £240,000 with Purplebricks, this ultra-modern Garstang townhouse can not only boast breathtaking views from each window, but it is also located near the Lancaster Canal and features three spacious bedrooms, an open-plan living arrangement, a dining kitchen, a utility room, a main bedroom with en suite, and an integral garage.