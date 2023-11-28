News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Ultimate bargain: Magnificent and modern 2 bed Preston family home on brand new development yours for cut price

This home in the rural town of Whittingham is a charmer.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 15:22 GMT

One of a handful of two- and three-bed homes on the new development, this two-bed Goosnargh property is on the market with Legal & General for £74,000 for a a minimum 40% share, while full-value amounts to £185,000. Take a look around…

Also, be sure not to miss…

Half a million pound detached 4 bed Broughton mansion on tranquil cul de sac with huge garden on the market

Massive 4 bed detached Longton family home with stunning modern design and south facing garden up for sale

Historic detached 4 bed thatched roof Chorley family home with classic design and huge lush garden on the market

Rogerson Gardens, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2JJ (Credit: Legal & General Affordable Homes)

1. Rogerson Gardens

Rogerson Gardens, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2JJ (Credit: Legal & General Affordable Homes) Photo: Legal & General Affordable Homes

Photo Sales
Rogerson Gardens, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2JJ (Credit: Legal & General Affordable Homes)

2. Rogerson Gardens

Rogerson Gardens, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2JJ (Credit: Legal & General Affordable Homes) Photo: Legal & General Affordable Homes

Photo Sales
Rogerson Gardens, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2JJ (Credit: Legal & General Affordable Homes)

3. Rogerson Gardens

Rogerson Gardens, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2JJ (Credit: Legal & General Affordable Homes) Photo: Legal & General Affordable Homes

Photo Sales
Rogerson Gardens, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2JJ (Credit: Legal & General Affordable Homes)

4. Rogerson Gardens

Rogerson Gardens, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2JJ (Credit: Legal & General Affordable Homes) Photo: Legal & General Affordable Homes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonGoosnarghChorley