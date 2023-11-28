Ultimate bargain: Magnificent and modern 2 bed Preston family home on brand new development yours for cut price
One of a handful of two- and three-bed homes on the new development, this two-bed Goosnargh property is on the market with Legal & General for £74,000 for a a minimum 40% share, while full-value amounts to £185,000. Take a look around…
