On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Strike, this splendid five-bed detached Leyland family home is defined by its suave and stylish nature, featuring a large formal lounge with vaulted ceiling, a magnificent open plan kitchen diner with living room area, a utility room, underfloor heating, two ground floor bedrooms, a home office space, a main bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, solar panels, and a huge rear garden with woodland views. Take a look around...