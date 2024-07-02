On the market for offers in excess of £90,000 with Purplebricks, this three-bed terraced Preston home represents a golden real estate opportunity: a modern and bright family home in a central location with fitted kitchen, large living room, and spacious bedrooms on the market for a highly-appealing price.
As the estate agents say: “Fantastic opportunity to purchase this spacious traditional terraced property in a popular and convenient location, close to local amenities and transport links.”
Take a look around...
Still on the hunt for the perfect home? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent property features...
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I've never seen anything like it... brand new 3 storey space age family home with huge garden up for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.