Uber bargain 3 bed Preston home ideal for 1st time buyers on the market for eye-popping price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 12:52 BST

I can’t imagine this property will be on the market for long...

On the market for offers in excess of £90,000 with Purplebricks, this three-bed terraced Preston home represents a golden real estate opportunity: a modern and bright family home in a central location with fitted kitchen, large living room, and spacious bedrooms on the market for a highly-appealing price.

As the estate agents say: “Fantastic opportunity to purchase this spacious traditional terraced property in a popular and convenient location, close to local amenities and transport links.”

Take a look around...

Duke Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Duke Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Duke Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Duke Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Duke Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Duke Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Duke Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Duke Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

