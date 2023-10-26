Tranquil and spacious 5 bed Hoghton cul de sac family home with dream landscaped garden up for sale
On the market for £315,000 with Bridgfords, this sprawling five-bed semi-detached Hoghton home is a picture of modernity, family living, and contemporary style coupled with an abundance of space. Sitting on a quiet cul de sac, it’s a lovely property. Take a look around...
