Tranquil and spacious 5 bed Hoghton cul de sac family home with dream landscaped garden up for sale

What a charming property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST

On the market for £315,000 with Bridgfords, this sprawling five-bed semi-detached Hoghton home is a picture of modernity, family living, and contemporary style coupled with an abundance of space. Sitting on a quiet cul de sac, it’s a lovely property. Take a look around...

Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

1. Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

2. Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

3. Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

4. Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Hayfield Close, Hoghton, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 (Credit: Bridgfords)

