Huge 4 bed cul de sac Walton le Dale family home with 3 living rooms and breakfast kitchen on the market
This cul-de-sac property is outstanding.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Roberts & Co, this huge detached four-bed family home is a classic, featuring three reception rooms, a modern breakfast kitchen, a utility room, a main bedroom with en suite, and stunning front and rear gardens. Take a look around...
Be sure not to miss these other local homes on the market…
Spacious 3 bed Preston family home with modern design, integral garage, and south facing garden up for sale
Huge 3 storey, 6 bed Leyland mansion with designer open plan interior and private garden up for sale
Page 1 of 4