Massive detached 5 bed Preston countryside home with cinema, gym, and annexe on the market

This home is named the Beach House and is described as being ‘deceptively spacious’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

On the market for £650,000 with mi Home Estates Agents, this lovely five-bed Clifton family home is the dream rural getaway, combining tranquil seclusion with modern style and space. Take a look around...

1. Preston Old Road, Clifton, PR4 0YB (Credit: mi Home Estate Agents)

2. Preston Old Road, Clifton, PR4 0YB (Credit: mi Home Estate Agents)

3. Preston Old Road, Clifton, PR4 0YB (Credit: mi Home Estate Agents)

4. Preston Old Road, Clifton, PR4 0YB (Credit: mi Home Estate Agents)

