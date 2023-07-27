Massive detached 5 bed Preston countryside home with cinema, gym, and annexe on the market
This home is named the Beach House and is described as being ‘deceptively spacious’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for £650,000 with mi Home Estates Agents, this lovely five-bed Clifton family home is the dream rural getaway, combining tranquil seclusion with modern style and space. Take a look around...
For those still searching for their dream home, check out these other local properties up for sale…
Huge 3 storey, 6 bed Leyland mansion with designer open plan interior and private garden up for sale
Page 1 of 8