Tim Farron MP opens new Kendal retirement community

There were smiles all round as Westmorland and Lonsdale MP, Tim Farron celebrated the opening of a new retirement community in Kendal with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local MP took lead of the Grand Opening celebrations at McCarthy Stone’s Alavana Place, where retirees enjoyed mince pies and mulled wine as they heard from those already living at the development about its thriving community and the wealth of facilities and services on offer.

Located on Shap Road, Alavana Place consists of 55 one and two-bedroom low-maintenance apartments along with state-of-the-art communal spaces which together provide everything the over 60s could need for a fulfilling and independent retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his visit, Tim Farron MP said: “I was delighted to be invited to Alavana Place for the Grand Opening. It was so wonderful to meet with all the homeowners and their guests and an absolute joy to be a part of the celebrations here in Kendal.”

Tim Farron, McCarthy Stone staff and homeowners cut the ribbon to officially open Alavana Place

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, added: “Shining a light on the vibrant lifestyle that we’re proud to offer at every McCarthy Stone development, our Grand Opening was a profound success, and we were thrilled to welcome Tim Farron to lead the celebrations.

“Alavana Place has already proven to be very popular due to the enviable lifestyle on offer, pairing high-spec, low-maintenance homes with superb on-site facilities to enable our homeowners to enjoy their retirement to the full.”

A move to Alavana Place brings with it many opportunities to prioritise homeowners’ relaxation and wellbeing. On-site facilities include a maintained shared garden, a spacious communal lounge and terrace that overlook Kendal Cricket Ground, and a handy hotel-style guest-suite for hassle-free hosting when loved ones come to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peace of mind comes from a House Manager who oversees the day-to-day running of the development, while a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry ensure a safe and secure living environment.

A range of purchasing options are available at Alavana Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 75% of the property value of an apartment at the development, with one-bedroom apartments available from £172,500, and two-bedroom homes from £243,750*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

For more information about Retirement Living at Alavana Place, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/alavana-place.