News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Emergency services at scene of serious motorbike crash
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

Three-bed Leyland cul-de-sac home with large garden and kids' play area yours for eye-catching price

This large family home has everyone one could want.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

As well as being stylishly appointed throughout, this three-bed Leyland property also features a wonderful modern kitchen and a rear garden that seems to go on forever, featuring a kids’ play area, a lawn, and decking. Take a look around...

In case you missed these homes, be sure to check them out...

Take a tour of one of Preston's most expensive homes, from the modern kitchen to the dream garden

Tranquil three-bed cul-de-sac Walton-le-Dale home with sun-trap garden up for sale

Million-pound modern Fulwood hillside mansion with pool and sprawling garden hits the market

Property Perspective

1. Boardman Close

Property Perspective Photo: Property Perspective

Photo Sales
Property Perspective

2. Boardman Close

Property Perspective Photo: Property Perspective

Photo Sales
Property Perspective

3. Boardman Close

Property Perspective Photo: Property Perspective

Photo Sales
Property Perspective

4. Boardman Close

Property Perspective Photo: Property Perspective

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LeylandFulwoodPreston