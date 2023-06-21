News you can trust since 1886
Three-bed detached Lea family home with private landscaped garden yours for less than £200k

This home is a potential bargain...
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

On the market for £190,000 with Churcher Estates, this three-bed property not only boasts a modern interior design and a fitted kitchen, but three double bedrooms and a stunning rear garden with decked area. Take a look around...

Ashton Bank Way

Ashton Bank Way

Churcher Estates Photo: Churcher Estates

Ashton Bank Way

Ashton Bank Way

Churcher Estates Photo: Churcher Estates

Ashton Bank Way

Ashton Bank Way

Churcher Estates Photo: Churcher Estates

Ashton Bank Way

Ashton Bank Way

Churcher Estates Photo: Churcher Estates

