Three-bed detached Lea family home with private landscaped garden yours for less than £200k
This home is a potential bargain...
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for £190,000 with Churcher Estates, this three-bed property not only boasts a modern interior design and a fitted kitchen, but three double bedrooms and a stunning rear garden with decked area. Take a look around...
Check out what else is going on in the local property market…
Three-bed Leyland cul-de-sac home with large garden and kids' play area yours for eye-catching price
Page 1 of 4