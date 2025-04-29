On the market for offers in excess of £1.5m with Lytham Estate Agents, this majestic modern mansion is located in the picturesque village of Wrea Green and is comfortably one of the North West’s finest homes - a detached residence offering over 4,600 sq. ft. of well-appointed accommodation.

Designed to support both family and multi-generational living, the property features a spacious and versatile layout, with the ground floor including a welcoming reception hall, lounge, games room, and an expansive open-plan living/dining kitchen with bi-fold doors to the rear garden.

What’s more, a ground-floor double bedroom with en-suite enhances flexibility for guests or relatives. Heading into the kitchen, you’ll find facilities comprehensively fitted with Bosch appliances, including triple ovens, warming drawers, a full-length fridge and freezer, and dual dishwashers.

An island unit with a filtered water tap and induction hob completes the space, while the adjoining living/dining area offers ample natural light and access to the garden - perfect for those upcoming summer months.

The first floor hosts five double bedrooms, all with en-suites - the master suite includes a private balcony, dressing room, and a modern en-suite bathroom, while additional bathrooms are fitted with quality ‘sanitaryware’, tiling, and heated towel rails.

Externally, the property sits behind electric gates and offers a large driveway, double garage, and carport with an electric vehicle charging point, with the south-facing rear garden expertly landscaped, offering privacy, mature planting, and a generous patio area suited to outdoor entertaining.

Additional features include a utility room, WC, and ample storage throughout. Positioned a short drive from Lytham and with convenient access to the M55, the property combines the benefits of tranquil village living with accessibility to local amenities and transport links.

