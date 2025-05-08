On the market for £450,000 with JD Gallagher Estate Agents, this extended detached bungalow offers modern, flexible living in a well-appointed and stylish setting, ideal for families or those seeking to downsize without compromising on space or comfort.

The property, which is located in Slyne near Lancaster, has been thoughtfully modernised and features four bedrooms, with the option for a fifth via an extended rear room that includes an en-suite.

Internally, the home boasts three reception areas, including a striking rear living room with an orangery-style roof and bi-fold doors that open onto the private garden, while the open-plan kitchen is fitted with high-spec gloss units, integrated appliances, and includes a booth-style dining area.

A formal dining room with a bay window and fireplace provides a more traditional entertaining space, with the property also including a fully tiled four-piece bathroom, a separate four-piece shower room, and a separate WC.

Upstairs are two additional rooms, suitable as bedrooms, guest accommodation, or home offices, while a gas combi boiler, air conditioning unit in the rear extension, and various modern conveniences enhance the functionality and comfort of the home.

The landscaped rear garden is designed for low maintenance and relaxation, featuring artificial lawn, Indian stone paving, a pergola with hot tub, multiple seating areas, and a summerhouse, with the outdoor space a private and not overlooked area, ideal for entertaining or quiet enjoyment.

Additional features include a long driveway with carport, raised front garden parking area, and an attached garage split into two sections with power, plumbing, and storage space. External power sockets, security lighting, and outdoor taps are installed at multiple points around the property.

