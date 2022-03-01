We've taken a look at property data for Chorley and South Ribble

Chorley, Leyland and South Ribble property: The 15 cheapest places to live with a PR5, PR6, PR7, P25 and PR26 postcode

Just where are the cheapest places to buy a house in Chorley, Leyland and South Ribble?

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:56 pm

Well, a new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the PR5, PR6, PR7, P25 and PR26 postcodes.

Below, we've rounded up the top 15 cheapest streets. For the most expensive in Chorley head HERE and South Ribble head HERE. For more of the Property Solvers research, click HEREWant to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Clayton Street, Bamber Bridge

Average sale price of £54,333. Situated off Station Road, pretty much opposite Morrisons.

Photo Sales

2. Brighton Street, Chorley

Average sale price of £56,000. Off Seymour Street, which in turn links up to Eaves Lane.

Photo Sales

3. Silverdale Road, Chorley

Average sale price of £63,000. Next to Tatton Recreation Ground, an area that is under substantial redevelopment at the moment.

Photo Sales

4. Pall Mall, Chorley

Average sale price of £63,218. Major stretch that runs past the Asda superstore and out of the town centre.

Photo Sales
LeylandSouth RibbleChorley
Next Page
Page 1 of 4