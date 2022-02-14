Property Solvers have been looking at house prices in the Chorley area

Chorley property: These are the 9 most expensive streets with a PR6 and PR7 postcode according to new data

Just where are the most expensive places to buy a house in the Chorley area?

By Adam Lord
Monday, 14th February 2022, 11:00 am

Well, a new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the PR6 and PR7 postcodes.

With streets in Heath Charnock and Whittle-le-Woods among the priciest, the data makes for interesting reading.

Below, we've rounded up the top nine most expensive streets with a PR6 and PR7 postcode. For more of the Property Solvers research, click HEREWant to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock

Average sale price of £726,666. The street goes across the M6, with The Bay Horse on the corner, before dropping into Adlington

Photo Sales

2. New Road, Anderton

Rural stretch takes you past Rivington and into Horwich. An average sale price of £611,666

Photo Sales

3. Shaw Hill Drive, Whittle-le-Woods

A private road off the A6. Average sale price of £606,666

Photo Sales

4. Windsor Road, Chorley

Average sale price of £557,800. One near to town, Windsor Road is off Southport Road and just before you pass the cricket club and cemetery.

Photo Sales
ChorleyLancashire Post
Next Page
Page 1 of 3