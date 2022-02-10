We've taken a look at the most expensive streets to buy a house in South Ribble

South Ribble property: These are the 9 most expensive streets with a PR5, PR25 or PR26 postcode

Just where are the most expensive places to buy a house in the South Ribble area?

By Adam Lord
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:19 pm

Well, a new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the PR5, PR25 and PR26 postcodes.

With streets in Croston and Bretherton among the priciest, the data makes for interesting reading.

Below, we've rounded up the top nine most expensive streets with a PR5, PR25 or PR26 postcode. For more of the Property Solvers research, click HEREWant to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Finney Lane, Croston

The average sale price is £649,500 for this rural spot.

Photo Sales

2. Grape Lane, Croston

The average sale price is £628,400 for a second Croston spot.

Photo Sales

3. Bolton Road, Hoghton

Average sale price is £526,666

Photo Sales

4. Moss Lane, Leyland

Average sale price is £508,333. A more prominent stretch, touching Leyland Train Station and heading under the M6.

Photo Sales
South RibbleLancashire Post
Next Page
Page 1 of 3