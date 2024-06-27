This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £799,999 with Purplebricks, this glorious 4-bed detached Saltcotes home is a little slice of classic beauty, boasting a generous corner plot, a recently-rethatched roof, a grand entrance hall, two large reception rooms, an office, a dining room, a farmhouse kitchen, large bedrooms, and a wonderful garden.
This place will be a lot of people’s dream home without a doubt.
Take a look around...
