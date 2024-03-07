Terraced 2 bed Darwen fixer-upper property with loads of potential on the market for incredible bargain price

This home could be an absolute steal.

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Mar 2024, 10:57 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £88,500 with Proctors, this two-bed Darwen stone-fronted home features a pair of double bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom, two living rooms, a fitted kitchen, and an outdoor yard. Take a look around...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Check out these other local homes on the market…

Sublime 3 bed detached Leyland classic house with modern fitted kitchen and large private garden on the market

Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Astonishing 4 bed Preston family countryside home with open plan design, gym, and outdoor BBQ kitchen for sale

Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning landscaped garden for sale

1. Atlas Road (Credit: Proctors)

Photo Sales

2. Atlas Road (Credit: Proctors)

Photo Sales

3. Atlas Road (Credit: Proctors)

Photo Sales

4. Atlas Road (Credit: Proctors)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashire