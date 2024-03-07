On the market for offers in excess of £88,500 with Proctors, this two-bed Darwen stone-fronted home features a pair of double bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom, two living rooms, a fitted kitchen, and an outdoor yard. Take a look around...
