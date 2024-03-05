Surprisingly spacious classic 3 bed rural Chorley cottage with cute interior & magic tranquil garden for sale

This one's a classic.

By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Mar 2024, 15:55 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Reeds Rains, this gorgeous three-bed terraced Chorley home is the definition of a classic, featuring a cosy lounge, a lovely kitchen, a utility room, two double bedrooms as well as a home study, a garden room, a dining room, and a magical rear garden with a shed. Take a look around...

Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoney