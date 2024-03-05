On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Reeds Rains, this gorgeous three-bed terraced Chorley home is the definition of a classic, featuring a cosy lounge, a lovely kitchen, a utility room, two double bedrooms as well as a home study, a garden room, a dining room, and a magical rear garden with a shed. Take a look around...
