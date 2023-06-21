News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Supreme: massive four-bed detached Cottam family home with spectacular garden

As the estate agent says, ‘if you are looking for a long-term family home, look no further.’
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

On the market for £475,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this sprawling four-bed Cottam home is ideal for a modern family, boasting a plot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and featuring spacious living areas, a modern interior design, and a lovely garden. Take a look around...

Fancy taking a tour of a few more homes? Check these properties out…

Huge detached four-bed Fulwood home with luxury design and massive garden up for sale

Two for one: pair of picturesque Preston cottages with fairytale gardens hit the market

Three-bed Leyland cul-de-sac home with large garden and kids' play area yours for eye-catching price

Dewhurst Homes

1. Kingsley Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Dewhurst Homes

2. Kingsley Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Dewhurst Homes

3. Kingsley Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Dewhurst Homes

4. Kingsley Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:PrestonLeylandFulwood