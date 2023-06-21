Supreme: massive four-bed detached Cottam family home with spectacular garden
As the estate agent says, ‘if you are looking for a long-term family home, look no further.’
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
On the market for £475,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this sprawling four-bed Cottam home is ideal for a modern family, boasting a plot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and featuring spacious living areas, a modern interior design, and a lovely garden. Take a look around...
