Stunning modern 5 bed detached Woodplumpton mansion with open plan design and sprawling gardens up for sale

This is comfortably one of the nicest homes in the North West, featuring space, style, stunning views, and a touch of modern je ne sais quoi.

By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

On the market for £1.95m with Fine & Country, this glorious five-bed detached Woodplumpton home is the epitome of class and style, boasting a historic air of the debonair as well as a touch of modernity to boot, featuring a renovated interior, high ceilings, two reception rooms, an open plan kitchen and dining area, large bedrooms, a double garage, extensive private gardens with stunning views, and stables. Take a look around...

1. Plumpton Green, 103 Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, Preston, PR4 0LJ (Credit: Fine & Country)

2. Plumpton Green, 103 Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, Preston, PR4 0LJ (Credit: Fine & Country)

3. Plumpton Green, 103 Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, Preston, PR4 0LJ (Credit: Fine & Country)

4. Plumpton Green, 103 Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, Preston, PR4 0LJ (Credit: Fine & Country)

