On the market for £1.95m with Fine & Country, this glorious five-bed detached Woodplumpton home is the epitome of class and style, boasting a historic air of the debonair as well as a touch of modernity to boot, featuring a renovated interior, high ceilings, two reception rooms, an open plan kitchen and dining area, large bedrooms, a double garage, extensive private gardens with stunning views, and stables. Take a look around...